China's ZTE plans to raise $1.7 bln from A-share sale to fund 5G R&D

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

ZTE Corp said it was looking to raise 11.51 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) from a private placement of A shares, and that it plans to use the proceeds for research and development (R&D) of 5G networks as well as working capital.

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp 000063.SZ, 0763.HK said it was looking to raise 11.51 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) from a private placement of A shares, and that it plans to use the proceeds for research and development (R&D) of 5G networks as well as working capital.

The Chinese telecom equipment maker said on Thursday it planned to issue 381.098 million A shares, or 8.27% of the total issued share capital on completion of the deal, to independent third party investors at 30.21 yuan apiece.

That represents a discount of 18.2% to ZTE's A-share closing price of 36.92 yuan in Shenzhen on Wednesday.

The deal will enable the company to maintain its high level of investment in R&D, ensure its technological competitive edge, develop its main products and businesses, as well as help increase its market share in the mainstream markets, it added.

($1 = 6.8899 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters