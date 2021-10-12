China's zinc output edges up as lead production dips -Antaike

Oct 12 (Reuters) - China's zinc smelters raised production in September by 1.1% month on month, data from state-backed research house Antaike showed on Tuesday, while lead output slipped 8.2% from August.

Production of both metals was restricted by low treatment charges AM-TC50-ZNCON, a key source of smelter revenue, and power rationing owing to electricity shortages, notably in the smelting hubs of Guangxi and Hunan, Antaike said.

The 51 zinc smelters surveyed by Antaike churned out 455,000 tonnes last month, down 4% year on year, while output from major lead smelters fell 5.1% from a year earlier to 390,000 tonnes.

Antaike expects coal and power supply in various Chinese regions to tighten further in the fourth quarter, pushing up fuel prices and smelter costs. It sees October zinc output falling to 449,000 tonnes and lead output slipping to about 380,000 tonnes.

Zinc production in the first nine months of 2021 was up by 180,000 tonnes year on year, but a fourth-quarter drop will mean annual output will grow by less than 130,000 tonnes, Antaike said.

(Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by David Goodman )

