China’s Zillow can clean up its dual-class house

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s $59 billion answer to Zillow has an opportunity to remodel its corporate governance. The founder of online real estate broker Ke, Zuo Hui, left behind a 39% economic stake and 81% of the voting rights when he died last month. There's no good reason for a family trust to wield such feudal control. Converting the shares to common ones would be the right thing to do.

Zuo’s death stunned the company and its investors. Little information had been disseminated about his health, but Caixin subsequently reported that he had been battling lung cancer since 2013. Through the illness, he converted his brick-and-mortar business into a digital powerhouse. Ke made its market debut in New York last August with super-voting stock that firmly entrenched Zuo’s power in a similar way as has been done at Facebook and Alphabet.

A case could be made that he was the rare entrepreneur worthy of an otherwise revolting shareholder structure, at least temporarily. New investors went along with their second-class status, and Ke’s market value has more than doubled since the initial public offering.

The company stipulated that Zuo’s Class B shares, which carry 10 votes apiece, were not transferable. The only exception is to a trust or another entity established for estate planning. Zuo does not have an obvious heir deserving of outsized control. If anything, he seemed to be increasingly entrusting Ke to his management team. Co-founder and Chief Executive Stanley Yongdong Peng already has added Zuo’s chairman title.

Ideally such dual-class structures, if companies insist on using them, should self-destruct. That’s what happened at Yelp and Groupon. In Ke’s case, Zuo’s death provides an excuse to scrap the arrangement sooner rather than later. He isn’t around anymore to be a guiding force. No one else deserves such power. Even converting the shares to one vote each would keep control concentrated, but at least on a par with the economic stake.

It also might help set a national example. With Chinese technology founders, including Pinduoduo’s Colin Huang, increasingly stepping back because of greater regulatory scrutiny, Ke could blaze a governance trail for others to follow in a lasting honour to Zuo’s pioneering legacy.

Follow @ywchen1 https://twitter.com/ywchen1 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Chinese online real estate broker Ke on May 24 appointed co-founder and Chief Executive Stanley Yongdong Peng as the new chairman to replace Zuo Hui, who died unexpectedly on May 20.

- The company also said it would implement “certain pre-planned contingency arrangements” with respect to class B shares held through a holding company owned by Zuo via a family trust, and make an announcement at the appropriate time.

- It added that Ke’s executive directors and executive officers, as well as Propitious Global Holdings Limited and the family trust administering its shareholding interest, would not sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of Ke’s ordinary shares or American depositary shares for a 365-day period.

- As of February, Zuo controlled 81.1% of the voting power through a dual-class share structure, according to Ke’s 2020 annual report.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [CHEN/]

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.