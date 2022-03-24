China's Zijin to stop copper smelter in Serbia for overhaul - report

BELGRADE, March 23 (Reuters) - The Serbian arm of China's Zijin Mining 601899.SS plans to stop production at its copper smelter for three months to carry out a planned work, the Tanjug news agency reported on Thursday.

Serbia's only copper smelting complex in the eastern town of Bor will be halted from April 20 until the end of July for improvements to bring it in line with environmental protection standards and increase capacity, the report said.

The company's 2022 annual plan listed the scheduled maintenance and also set total production at 85,000 tons of cathode copper, 1,580 kilograms of gold and around 13 tons of silver.

To boost economic growth, revenues and reduce unemployment, the Serbian government, which faces an election on April 3, has offered mineral resources to investors including China's Zijin copper miner 601899.SS and Rio Tinto RIO.L, sparking protests by environmental groups.

In 2018, Zijin Mining became Serbia's strategic partner in RTB Bor, pledging to invest $1.26 billion in return for a 63% stake.

Last year, Zijin opened the Cukaru Peki underground copper and gold mine in the Bor region that is expected to make the Balkan country Europe's second-largest copper producer.

China has so far invested billions of euros in Serbia, which is a candidate to join the European Union, mostly in the form of soft loans for infrastructure and energy projects, as part of its belt and road initiative to open foreign trade links.

