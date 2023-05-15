News & Insights

China's Zijin halts copper production at a Tibet mine after accident

May 15, 2023 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by Polina Devitt and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - China's Zijin Mining 601899.SS said on Monday that one of its mines in Tibet had stopped production after an accident the previous day left six people working for a subcontractor missing.

The mine is operated by Tibet Julong Copper Co., a subsidiary in which Zijin Mining holds a 50.1% stake. Julong Copper produced 115,000 tonnes of the metal, used in power and construction, in 2022 and planned to produce 152,000 tonnes in 2023.

Contact with six workers was lost when a lift cage fell during construction of shafts in the drainage system of the Julong Copper and Polymetallic Mine, Zijin said in a statement, adding that the mine had suspended production.

"Search and rescue operations for the missing personnel are underway in full force," it said.

The global copper market is expected to see a deficit this year of about 114,000 tonnes, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in April.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Dominique Patton; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.