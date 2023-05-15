China's Zijin halts copper production at a Tibet mine after accident

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - China's Zijin Mining 601899.SS said on Monday that one of its mines in Tibet had stopped production after an accident the previous day left six people working for a subcontractor missing.

The mine is operated by Tibet Julong Copper Co., a subsidiary in which Zijin Mining holds a 50.1% stake. Julong Copper produced 115,000 tonnes of the metal, used in power and construction, in 2022 and planned to produce 152,000 tonnes in 2023.

Contact with six workers was lost when a lift cage fell during construction of shafts in the drainage system of the Julong Copper and Polymetallic Mine, Zijin said in a statement, adding that the mine had suspended production.

"Search and rescue operations for the missing personnel are underway in full force," it said.

The global copper market is expected to see a deficit this year of about 114,000 tonnes, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in April.

