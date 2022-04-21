US Markets

China's Zhihu shares set to fall 22% in Hong Kong debut

Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

April 22 (Reuters) - Zhihu Inc shares 2390.HK are expected to fall 22.2% as the Chinese firm debuts its primary dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

The Chinese question and answer website, similar to Quora, raised $106 million by pricing its shares at HK$32.06 a piece.

