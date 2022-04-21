China's Zhihu shares set to fall 22% in Hong Kong debut

April 22 (Reuters) - Zhihu Inc shares 2390.HK are expected to fall 22.2% as the Chinese firm debuts its primary dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

The Chinese question and answer website, similar to Quora, raised $106 million by pricing its shares at HK$32.06 a piece.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.