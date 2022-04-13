China's Zhihu raises $106 mln in Hong Kong listing at HK$32.06/shr - sources

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - Chinese question and answer website Zhihu Inc ZH.N has priced its Hong Kong listing at HK$32.06 each to raise HK$833 million ($106.25 million), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company sold 26 million shares in its dual primary listing, according to its regulatory filings.

Zhihu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

