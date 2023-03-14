China's Zhenro Properties flags massive annual loss

March 14, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai-based Zhenro Properties Group 6158.HK on Tuesday flagged a huge loss for fiscal 2022, hurt by crashing demand for housing amid a crisis in the country's real estate sector.

The company expects to post an attributable loss in the range of 12.5 billion yuan ($1.82 billion) to 13.5 billion yuan for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 809 million yuan recorded a year earlier.

($1 = 6.8785 Chinese yuan renminbi)

