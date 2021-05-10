China's Zhengzhou exchange to raise trading limit, margins for thermal coal futures

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said on Monday that trading margins for its thermal coal contract will be changed to 12% and trading limits will be raised to 8% from the settlement on May 13.

Trading margins and limits for June, July and August deliveries will be hiked to 15% and 10%, respectively.

The Zhengzhou bourse also said it would lift transaction fees for thermal coal futures to 30 yuan ($4.67) per lot, with effect from the night session on May 11.

The most active thermal coal contract CZCcv1 jumped as much as 4.8% to a record high of 896.8 yuan per tonne on Monday.

($1 = 6.4270 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.