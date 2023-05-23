News & Insights

China's Zhejiang Petroleum shuts ethylene unit for about 40 days' overhaul

May 23, 2023 — 04:28 am EDT

Written by Trixie Yap and Chen Aizhu for Reuters ->

Updates on downstream units shut down

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co (ZPC) has brought its No 1 cracker offline for a scheduled maintenance lasting up to 40 days, a company official said on Tuesday.

The 1.4 million tonne per year cracker was shut on May 10, the official added.

Some corresponding downstream petrochemical derivative units such as the polyethylene and monoethylene glycol units were also shut in line with the cracker.

