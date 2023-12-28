News & Insights

China's Zeekr to begin selling EVs in Singapore in second half of 2024

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 28, 2023 — 10:19 pm EST

Written by Casey Hall for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Zeekr, owned by China's Geely, has signed an agreement with a Singaporean company to distribute right-hand drive Zeekr 009 MPVs and Zeekr X urban SUVs to customers in the island nation, a Zeekr spokesperson for the automaker said on Friday.

The automaker plans to begin delivering the cars in the second half of 2024, the spokesperson said.

Zeekr has previously announced plans to sell cars in Europe, the Middle East and some Asian markets.

