China's Zeekr launches SUV to boost premium EV sales

April 12, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

CHENGDU, China, April 12 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zeekr on Wednesday launched a new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) as the Geely-owned GEELY.UL brand strives for market share in a premium segment previously dominated by German rivals.

With a starting price of 189,800 yuan ($27,615.31), the Zeekr X SUV offers features such as the ability to unlock the car using facial recoginition technology and an in-vehicle refridgerator, CEO Andy An said at an event in China's southwestern city of Chengdu.

The company will start delivering the Zeekr X from June this year, he added.

($1 = 6.8730 Chinese yuan renminbi)

