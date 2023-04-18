China's Yunnan Tin says Myanmar mining halt could hit global supply

Adds background and prices

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - A suspension of mining in Myanmar could lead to further tightening of global supplies of tin, the world's biggest producer of the refined metal, China's Yunnan Tin 000960.SZ, said on Tuesday.

"The company is closely monitoring domestic raw material supply," it told Reuters in a statement, adding that it would make "timely adjustment" as the impact on supply hinged on the implementation of the suspension.

On Monday, an official of the United Wa State Army, a militia of Myanmar's Wa ethnic minority, had said it would suspend all work from August at mines in areas under its control.

News of the mining ban boosted prices of the metal, used in the electronics and semiconductor industries.

The benchmark tin contract on the London Metal Exchange CMSN3 surged to its highest in more than two months, to stand up 1.2% at $27,705 a tonne by 0527 GMT, extending a jump of 8.9% in the previous session.

Prices also surged in China, the world's biggest producer of refined tin, which relies on Myanmar for more than 70% of its imports of tin ore.

Shares of Yunnan Tin stood up 3% at 17.37 yuan ($2.53) on Tuesday, following the previous day's surge of as much as 10%.

($1=6.8719 Chinese yuan renminbi)

