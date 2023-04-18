China's Yunnan Tin says mining suspension in Myanmar could further tighten global supply

April 18, 2023 — 01:04 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China's Yunnan Tin 000960.SZ said a mining suspension in Myanmar could lead to further tightening of global raw material supplies, according to a statement the company sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

The actual impact of the Myanmar mining suspension depends on the implementation of the policy, it said.

