China's Yunnan Tin says mining suspension in Myanmar could further tighten global supply

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China's Yunnan Tin 000960.SZ said a mining suspension in Myanmar could lead to further tightening of global raw material supplies, according to a statement the company sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

The actual impact of the Myanmar mining suspension depends on the implementation of the policy, it said.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

