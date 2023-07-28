China's Yunnan orders steel output curbs, say analysts

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - Steel mills in China's southwestern Yunnan province have been asked to prepare to cut back production in order to meet a government mandate on capping 2023 output at last year's level, two Chinese consultancies said on Friday.

The orders, reported by Shanghai-based consultancies MySteel and Fubao, follow similar instructions issued to mills elsewhere earlier this week, weighing on iron ore prices in the world's top steel market.

The most-traded September iron ore futures contracts on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 closed daytime trading 2.68% lower on Friday at 834.5 yuan ($116.56) per metric ton, the lowest since July 13.

The instructions to Yunnan mills cited by MySteel were the same as those outlined in what appeared to be an official document from Yunnan's Development and Reform Commission (DRC), widely shared among industry participants on Friday.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the document.

China's National Development and Reform Commission and Yunnan's DRC did not respond to faxes seeking comment on the document.

China has mandated zero output growth in its steel sector for the last two years as it seeks to limit carbon emissions by one of its most polluting industries.

In both 2021 and 2022, the state planner announced the zero growth target in the second quarter, but no announcement has been made so far this year.

Steel output in the first half has grown 1.3% compared with last year to 535.64 million metric tons, according to government data, so production will need to fall in the second half if Beijing wants to cap output at 2022's level.

Yunnan accounts for around just 2% of China's steel production but analysts said the news reinforced sentiment that a nationwide production cut was looming.

The document requested that local governments in Yunnan submit plans by Friday for the lowering of steel production in the remainder of the year.

This suggests that larger steelmaking provinces may have received a similar notice and be already preparing, said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based senior analyst at international brokerage FIS.

($1 = 7.1592 Chinese yuan)

