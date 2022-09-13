China's Yunnan orders aluminium producers to cut power use by 10% -sources

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China's southwestern province of Yunnan has ordered producers of electrolytic aluminium to cut power use by about 10% from their normal consumption from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, officials at two producers told Reuters on Tuesday.

The producers had already cut power consumption by 5% from normal use for Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, following an order issued by the Dali Power Supply Bureau, part of the Yunnan Power Grid.

Yunnan Power Grid declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Dali Power Supply Bureau could not immediately be reached.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

