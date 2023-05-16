News & Insights

China's yuan weakens past key 7 per dollar for first time this year

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

May 16, 2023 — 09:33 pm EDT

Written by Samuel Shen and Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan CNH=D3 weakened past 7 per dollar on Wednesday for the first time in five months amid growing signs that the country's post-COVID recovery is loosing steam.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXD followed suit and fell to as much as 6.9905 per dollar in early trade, touching the weakest level since early December. In the offshore market, the yuan CNH=D3 weakened to 7.0025 at one point.

China's April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts, suggesting the economy lost further momentum at the start of the second quarter and adding to the raft of recent data highlighting a wobbly post-COVID recovery.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Tom Westbrook Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.