China's yuan weakens past key 7 per dollar for first time this year

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan CNH=D3 weakened past 7 per dollar on Wednesday for the first time in five months amid growing signs that the country's post-COVID recovery is loosing steam.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXD followed suit and fell to as much as 6.9905 per dollar in early trade, touching the weakest level since early December. In the offshore market, the yuan CNH=D3 weakened to 7.0025 at one point.

China's April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts, suggesting the economy lost further momentum at the start of the second quarter and adding to the raft of recent data highlighting a wobbly post-COVID recovery.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Tom Westbrook Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

