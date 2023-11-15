China's yuan weakens on persistent property sector woes

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Thursday against the U.S. dollar, following data that showed persistent weakness in property sector, suggesting an uneven recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

While October data this week showed the industrial and retail sectors making a comeback, a sharp drop in property investment and weak new home prices pointed to a struggling real estate sector that remains a drag on the economy.

"Optimism for the yuan remains aligned with that of the Chinese economy," said Philip Wee, senior FX strategist at DBS, adding that recovery hopes were also dampened by negative export and inflation data.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1724 per U.S. dollar, the firmest level since Sept. 27.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2550 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2603 at midday, 134 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 1.23% away from the midpoint. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was weaker against the dollar in late trade on Wednesday after touching its strongest level in three months, as U.S. retail sales fell less-than-expected.

The offshore yuan was 39 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.2642 per dollar.

A closely watched meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco has not had any major impact on the yuan.

Maybank analysts said the market is more interested in news around restrictions on China's access to U.S. technology rather than any new promises.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 104.528 from the previous close of 104.394.

The yuan market at 0327 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1724

7.1752

0.04%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.2603

7.2469

-0.18%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.23%

Spot change YTD

-4.96%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

14.00%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 104.528 104.394 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2642 -0.05% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.077 1.35% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom. Editing by Sam Holmes) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

