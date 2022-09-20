China's yuan weakens further ahead of expected Fed rate hike

SHANGHAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan declined again versus the dollar on Tuesday, with the midpoint rate hitting a fresh 25-month low, as an imminent U.S. rate hike threatens to further weaken the Chinese currency amid a gloomy growth outlook.

Analysts have largely downplayed the negative implications of the yuan breaching the psychologically key 7-per-dollar level last week, but a too rapid decline of the currency could invite fresh government intervention.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0200 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0091 at midday, 43 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Prior to market open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9468 per dollar, the lowest since August, 2020.

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing on Tuesday, as expected, as authorities appeared to hold off immediate monetary easing as central banks elsewhere tightened policy.

Divergent Sino-U.S. monetary policies have led to China's growing yield disadvantage, contributing to yuan's weakness.

Chinese 10-year treasuries yield 80 basis points lower than their U.S. counterparts, the biggest discount in more than 13 years.

The spread will likely widen further, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to deliver another hawkish interest rate hike later this week at its September policy meeting to stem rampant price rises.

Wen Bin, chief economist at China Minsheng Banking Corp, said the dollar will likely strengthen further but there was no need to panic.

"Moderate yuan deprecation helps stabilize exports, and stimulate external demand," he wrote.

China's improving economic fundamentals would bolster the yuan, while the government still has many tools up its sleeve to prevent a possible "herd effect", he added.

Hao Hong, economist at Grow Investment Group, said yuan weakness reflects deteriorating global fundamentals, and the divergence between the Fed and the PBOC.

"It would not be surprising to see the CNY depreciate further beyond 7. It is just economic cycle at work – as always," he wrote.

The yuan market at 4:43AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9468

6.9396

-0.10%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0098

7.0048

-0.07%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.91%

Spot change YTD

-9.34%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.07%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 109.635 109.737 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0131 -0.05% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.9035 0.63% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

