China's yuan weakens as U.S. tensions overshadow Q2 GDP growth

Yuan changing hands at 6.9968 per dollar at midday

PBOC sets strongest yuan fixing since March 12

Dollar index rises as Sino-U.S. tension simmer

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - The yuan weakened on Thursday as rising U.S.-China tensions overshadowed data showing the Chinese economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the second quarter as it rebounded from the coronavirus crisis.

The economy grew 3.2% in the second quarter from a year earlier, faster than the 2.5% analysts had expected and bouncing back from a record contraction early in the year.

But it was still the weakest expansion on record, and lacklustre consumption figures suggested policymakers will have to extend more support to get the economy back on solid footing.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS had opened slightly stronger at 6.9830 per dollar after the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9913 per dollar prior to market open, its firmest fixing since March 12.

But by midday it had given up the gains and was changing hands at 6.9968 per dollar, 83 pips weaker than Wednesday's late session close.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was at 6.9969 per dollar, about 0.2% weaker on the day.

"The (GDP) data didn't have a big impact on the yuan. At the moment it's the U.S. dollar index that's deciding the behaviour of the exchange rate," said Xing Zhaopeng, markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

The dollar index had weakened overnight amid news of positive early results in an experimental COVID-19 vaccine study by U.S. researchers.

But the greenback strengthened again on Thursday, with the global dollar index =USD rising to 96.123 from the previous close of 96.007.

Investor have been unsettled by disputes between the United States and China over the control of advanced technologies and the protection of civil liberties in Hong Kong, as well as a second wave of coronavirus infections.

"We're out of good news. Stocks are down and bonds are up," said a trader at a Chinese banks, referring to a pause in a recent equity bull run in China. "But in the mid-term, the dollar is still looking weaker. A dollar rebound and yuan correction are likely short term."

Another trader at a Chinese bank said he expected the currency to fluctuate in the region of 6.95 to 7.05 per dollar in the near term.

The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9913

6.9982

0.10%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9968

6.9885

-0.12%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.08%

Spot change YTD

-0.48%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.29%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.61 92.49 0.1 Dollar index 96.123 96.007 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9969 0.00% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.12 -1.81% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

