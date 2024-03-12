News & Insights

China's yuan weakens as sticky US inflation weighs on rate cut hopes

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 12, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Written by Summer Zhen for Reuters ->

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan softened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as traders pared back U.S. rate cut expectations after sticky inflation data overnight.

The dollar held firm as a second straight month of stronger-than-expected inflation effectively shut the door on the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut before June, and made back-to-back reductions after that look increasingly less likely.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.093 per U.S. dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 7.0963.

The official midpoint was fixed at the strongest level since Jan. 2.

While the central bank intensified the defense of yuan, analysts called for a more aggressive stimulus package from the Chinese government to revive confidence in the world's second largest economy.

"The drip-feed of modest measures needs to add up to a large enough package to boost growth and confidence dynamics, bringing China out of its visibly entrenched debt-deflation spiral – we are not there yet," said Lemon Zhang, FX strategist at Barclays.

The yuan will face headwinds from a carry perspective as long-dated U.S.-China rate differentials should widen, he added.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1809 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1876 at midday, 45 pips away from the previous late session close and 1.33% away from the midpoint.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 102.919 from the previous close of 102.957, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading -0.08% away from the onshore spot at 7.1933 per dollar.

The yuan market at 3:13AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.093

7.0963

0.05%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1876

7.1831

-0.06%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.33%

Spot change YTD

-1.25%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.15%

Key indexes:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index

0.0

Dollar index

102.919

102.957

0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument

Current

Difference from onshore

Offshore spot yuan CNH= *

7.1933

-0.08%

Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= **

6.9885

1.50%

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((summer.zhen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-3462-7739;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.