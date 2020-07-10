China's yuan weakens as share rally falters, dollar firms

By midday, spot yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 7.0037 per dollar, 113 pips weaker than the late session close. That was despite the People's Bank of China (PBOC) setting the midpoint of its daily trading band at 6.9943 per dollar, the strongest since March 12.

The currency weakened past the closely watched 7-per-dollar level it had breached a day earlier on the way to its strongest close since March.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 also weakened to trade at 7.0065 per dollar around midday.

The yuan has gained around 0.8% this week, powered by strong foreign investment flows into China's stock market, with investors chasing an officially sanctioned bull market that has driven the country's benchmark index to five-year highs.

That rally paused on Friday, with the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC 1.05% lower by midday.

"The recent large gains in the domestic stock market and yuan appreciation are clearly chained together," analysts at China Construction Bank said in a note Friday, also noting renewed support for the dollar given a rise in risk aversion in global markets Thursday.

"Market sentiment has been impacted by the correction in A-shares. We still have to see whether it's a real bull market for stocks," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Caution prompted by a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States pushed the dollar index .DXY to 96.798 on Friday from a nearly one-month low of 96.233 a day earlier.

But traders said in the longer term foreign inflows were unlikely to reverse given demand for yuan assets.

The yuan market at 3:49AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9943

7.0085

0.20%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0037

6.9924

-0.16%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.13%

Spot change YTD

-0.58%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.17%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.66 92.65 0.0 Dollar index 96.863 96.772 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0065 -0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.143 -2.08% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Noah Sin in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.