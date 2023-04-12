China's yuan weakens as markets await US inflation data

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Wednesday after patchy economic data suggested local rate cuts may be needed but the currency held tight ranges as investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could influence Federal Reserve policy.

While China's first quarter hit an all-time high, driven by household loans, consumer inflation weakened to an 18-month low in March, data showed on Tuesday, bolstering the view that China's central bank would need to cut interest rates to support soft demand.

"The low inflation would give China's central bank more room to cut rates, and that would keep the yield differential between China and the U.S. wide," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

"There is no real impetus for strong inflows into the Chinese currency at this stage," said Goh. Higher yields for dollar-denominated assets have led to outflows from yuan-dominated assets and weighed on the yuan.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.8900 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8885 at midday, 30 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.05% away from the midpoint.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8854 per U.S. dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.8882. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

China will next week release the monthly fixing of its benchmark loan prime rate (LPR).

More immediately, investors await the release of U.S. consumer prices data due later on Wednesday and producer prices on Thursday.

The inflation data is expected to show the core consumer price index rose 5.6% year-over-year in March, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Stronger than expected inflation data might prompt the U.S. central bank to delay its decision to pause interest rate hikes, adding to investor concerns that it would keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Fed, which is due to meet on May 2-3 to deliberate policy rates, is expected to need one more hike to wring high inflation out of the economy.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 102.133 from the previous close of 102.204.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.8933 per dollar, marginally below the onshore spot rate.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 6.7263 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.48% appreciation over the next 12 months.

The yuan market at 3:09AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

Divergence from midpoint*

Spot change YTD

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((Georgina.Lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.