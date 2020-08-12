China's yuan weakens as market eyes weekend trade talks

By midday, the unit was changing hands at 6.9525 per dollar, 62 pips weaker than Tuesday's late session close, while the global dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against global peers, rose to 93.853 from the previous close of 93.691.

Top trade envoys from Beijing and Washington are set to meet over videolink on Aug. 15 for a high-level review of the Phase 1 trade deal between their countries.

The talks will take place amid rising tensions between the United States and China.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping had soured due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though a top White House economic adviser said that the trade deal remains in "fine" shape.

"The news flow has been pretty stable this week. It's possible that the two sides want to have a good atmosphere for the trade review this weekend, there probably won't be major issues," said a trader at a foreign bank.

He expected the yuan to track fluctuations in the U.S. dollar index in the near term. Smooth trade talks between Washington and Beijing could boost the currency, but any moves would likely be limited, he said.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 weakened 70 pips to 6.9495 per dollar.

Some market watchers continue to see upside for the yuan. Analysts at China Construction Bank said in note that U.S. federal fund futures pointed to extremely low U.S. rates extending into next year, while China's economic recovery has left room for the PBOC to adopt more flexible monetary policy.

"In the near term, the renminbi's spread advantage will continue," they said.

On Wednesday, the spread of Chinese 10-year treasury bonds over their U.S. equivalents was at 232 basis points, about 25 basis points off record highs touched in July. CN10YT=RRUS10YT=RR

The yuan market at 4:09AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9597

6.9711

0.16%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9525

6.9463

-0.09%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.10%

Spot change YTD

0.15%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

19.04%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.16 92.01 0.2 Dollar index 93.853 93.691 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9495 0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1002 -1.98% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Xiao Han; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

