China's yuan weakens as global liquidity scramble lifts dollar

SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Wednesday as strong global demand for U.S. dollars boosted the greenback, and after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) guided the currency lower through its daily fixing.

Before the market open, the PBOC set the midpoint rate of the yuan's daily trading band CNY=PBOC at 7.0328 per dollar. It was the weakest such fixing for the currency since Dec. 11, 2019 and weaker than a Reuters estimate of 7.0286 per dollar.

The softer midpoint followed sharp gains for the U.S. dollar. Rising U.S. yields and a global rush for dollars spurred by deepening fears over the spread of coronavirus pushed the dollar up 1.41% against a basket of global peers .DXY on Tuesday, though it gave back some gains on Wednesday morning.

"Investors are digesting the fact that everyone needs dollars in turbulent times," said a trader at a bank in Shanghai. He added that a rush of stop-loss orders on Tuesday had caused some tightness in dollar funding onshore.

"Today the price is getting worse, but market sentiment has actually improved," he said.

On the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0250 per dollar, but clawed back to 7.0089 by midday, 29 pips weaker than Tuesday's late-session close.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 was marginally stronger, changing hands at 7.02 per dollar from Tuesday's close of 7.0297.

"The market is very fragile at the moment, so it's really being driven by risk aversion," said a second trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 94.75, firmer than the previous day's 94.42.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 99.274 from the previous close of 99.575.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 7.1048.

The yuan market at 4:15AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0328

7.0094

-0.33%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0089

7.006

-0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.34%

Spot change YTD

-0.65%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.09%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 94.75 94.42 0.4 Dollar index 99.274 99.575 -0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.02 -0.16% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1048 -1.01% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Winni Zhou; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.