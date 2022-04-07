China's yuan weakens as Fed minutes lift dollar

By midday, the yuan was changing hands at 6.3621 per dollar, 33 pips weaker than Wednesday's late session close. The offshore yuan CNH=D3 also weakened, to 6.3675 per dollar from a close of 6.3595.

A trader at a Chinese bank said spot yuan remained very steady, though swaps were expectd to come under pressure under the influence of narrowing China-U.S. spreads.

On Thursday, the spread between the benchmark Chinese and U.S. 10-year government bond yields US10CN10=RR stood at 20 basis points, having narrowed to as little as 8 basis points a day earlier.

In a commentary in the official Shanghai Securities News on Thursday, a former foreign exchange regulator said that the yield spread between U.S. and Chinese bonds was likely to narrow even further, or could even invert.

"The divergence in U.S. and Chinese monetary policy will further tighten the China-U.S. spread, slowing foreign capital inflows and even leading to capital outflows," said Guan Tao, global chief economist at BOC International and a former official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

"But net capital outflow does not necessarily lead to yuan depreciation ... If Fed tightening exacerbates geopolitical risks, although this may increase the capital flow shock that China encounters, foreign exchange assets accumulated by the private sector can play a 'reservoir' function to better regulate the balance of payments," Guan wrote.

The yuan market at 4:23AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3659

6.3799

0.22%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3621

6.3588

-0.05%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.06%

Spot change YTD

-0.11%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.09%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 104.64 104.61 0.0 Dollar index 99.572 99.599 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3675 -0.08% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4407 -1.16% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang) ((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.