China's yuan weakens as fall in factory prices clouds recovery picture

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Friday after data showed factory gate prices fell more than expected in January, suggesting manufacturers are not yet running at full speed even after the scrapping of tough COVID measures late last year.

While analysts believe China's economy should rebound this year, investors are eager for more evidence that it is on a strong and substainable recovery trajectory after 2022's pandemic-induced slump.

Consumer inflation did pick up last month, helped by the country's reopening and pent-up demand.

Still, factory gate prices reflected by the producer price index (PPI) fell more than economists expected, down 0.8% year-on-year. Such a drop was unexpected after earlier data showed economic activity had returned to growth in January.

"Taken together, the inflation environment remains benign enough for the People's Bank of China to ease monetary policy conditions a tad more to give the economy much-needed support," said analysts at Maybank in a research note on Friday.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7880 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7996 at midday, 146 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.16% away from the midpoint.

It looked set to end the week little changed, though it has gained around 1.7% so far this year on economic recovery hopes and a generally softer U.S. dollar.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7884 per U.S. dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix 6.7905. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

China is expected to release January credit data in coming days. Analysts polled by Reuters expect bank loans likely surged to a record high in January as the central bank moved to shore up growth and set the stage for a solid recovery.

Some analysts also are expecting more RRR cuts from the PBOC this year. The PBOC bank last cut its reserve requirement ratio (RRR), or the amount that cash that banks must hold as reserves, by 25 basis point to 7.8% in December.

"Trading will likely remain range bound early next week as the market is awaiting U.S. CPI data due on February 14, which will inform the Federal Reserve on whether it needs to continue with interest rate hike beyond March," said Kirk Wong,global marketand FX strategist at Everbright Securities International.

The market is expecting another quarter percentage point hike in the U.S. in March after the Fed raised its benchmark rates by 25 basis points to 4.5%-4.75% last week.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 103.348 from the previous close of 103.221.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading -0.12% away from the onshore spot at 6.8079 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 6.6442 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.46% appreciation within 12 months.

Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill

