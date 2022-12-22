China's yuan under pressure as COVID surge revives growth fears

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China's yuan came under pressure on Friday, making modest gains after earlier hitting a three-week low in offshore trade as Shanghai's worsening COVID outbreak revived concerns about the hit to growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The offshore yuan weakened to 7.0136 per dollar, the weakest since Dec. 2, before recouping some losses to 6.9974 to be up 0.2% from 7.0118 in the previous trading session. It traded 0.17% weaker than the onshore spot, which also made meagre gains ahead of the last week of the year.

One hospital in Shanghai has warned its staff to prepare for a "tragic battle" with COVID-19 as China exits from its zero-COVID policy and many local businesses forced to shut as their staff fall ill.

The Shanghai Deji Hospital estimated that some 12.5 million in China's main commercial hub would get infected by the end of the year, according to its WeChat posting late on Wednesday.

"With the resurgence of cases as China exits from zero-COVID regime, it has caused much destruction to both demand and supply side of its economy," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. "This will likely weigh on the fourth quarter gross domestic product growth."

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9966 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9855 at midday, 21 pips stronger than the previous late session close and 0.06% away from the midpoint.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.981 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix 6.9713. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade within a 2% range of the official fixing on any given day.

China is due to report industrial profits for the year through November next week. For the first 10 months of 2022, industrial profits fell 3% from a year earlier.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 104.336 from the previous close of 104.433.

The strength in the dollar index, which tracks a basket of six currencies, came amid data on Thursday showing that the U.S. economy rebounded faster than previously estimated in the third quarter.

This reinforced market expectations that the Federal Reserve would stay on its aggressive tightening path next year.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.8275, 2.25% away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

