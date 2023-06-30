China's yuan trims losses as PMI comes in as expected

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan was little changed against the dollar on Friday, reversing an earlier drop to a seven-month low as data showed factory activity extending declines but within expectations, providing no fresh reasons to sell.

The Chinese currency has been under heavy selling pressure since May amid concerns about an economic slowdown and a widening interest gap with the United States, prompting authorities to warn about the pace of deprecation, which has helped stem further declines.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.2258 per U.S. dollar, 50 pips weaker than the previous fix 7.2208, but stronger than market expectations for the fourth time this week.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2579 per dollar and fell to 7.2615 in early trade, its lowest since Nov. 10. It later recovered to change hands at 7.2488 at midday, just 8 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Maybank analysts wrote in a note that Friday's fixing was 227 pips stronger than median estimates but the deviation was smaller compared with Thursday's 311 pips.

"The smaller deviation is taken to be a small policy signal to dampen the pace of depreciation and the offshore yuan did not react much to the fix," the analysts said.

Data released on Friday showed factory activity declined in June for a third straight month and weakness in other sectors deepened.

While the decline in factory activity was in line with market expectations, it adds to a run of weak economic indicators that show China's post-pandemic recovery is rapidly losing steam.

"The weak yuan that we are seeing reflects extremely pessimistic expectations of economic growth," Hao Hong, chief economist at GROW Investment Group, said at a webinar on Thursday, adding that he did not see huge downside for the yuan unless something unpredictable happens.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 103.324 from the previous close of 103.342.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 101 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.2589 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 7.04 per dollar, indicating a roughly 3.11% appreciation within 12 months.

The yuan market at 0321 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.2258

7.2208

-0.07%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.2488

7.248

-0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.32%

Spot change YTD

-4.81%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

14.18%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Dollar index 103.324 103.342 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2589 -0.14% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0415 2.62% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Sam Holmes) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.