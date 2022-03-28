China's yuan touches two-week low after Shanghai orders two-stage lockdown

By midday, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.3748, 85 pips softer than the previous late session close, while its offshore counterpart traded at 6.3906.

"Concerns about (the impact of) China's zero-COVID strategy on production, as well as already anaemic consumption, weighed on yuan sentiment, prompting calls for monetary policy to support credit and stabilise growth," Maybank analysts said in a note.

The currency weakness came as major economies, including the United States, are set to tighten monetary policy, a move that would hamper China's yield advantage and trigger risks of capital outflow.

"The yuan depreciation is the result, rather than the cause, of foreign investors' decision to reduce their holdings (of Chinese assets)," said Guan Tao, global chief economist at BOC International and former official at the FX regulator.

He added that if foreigners' concerns could not be resolved immediately, money would not flow back to China in the short term, even if the currency is stabilised.

The yield gap between China's benchmark 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR and their U.S. counterpart US10YT=RR was at about 28 basis points on Monday morning, the lowest level since November 2018.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 99.132 from the previous close of 98.789.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3732

6.3739

0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3748

6.3663

-0.13%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.03%

Spot change YTD

-0.31%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

29.83%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 104.87 104.66 0.2 Dollar index 99.132 98.789 0.4 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3906 -0.25% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4731 -1.54% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.