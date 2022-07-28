China's yuan touches two-week high after Fed appears less hawkish than expected

By midday, it was changing hands at 6.7473, 127 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

Traders said the yuan was mostly reacting to the soft dollar in morning deals, but some saw little upside room as the higher U.S. yields capped the strength in the local currency.

China, along with Japan, has been a major outlier in the global tightening spree. Mary Xia, strategist at UBS said Beijing's monetary policy stance would mainly focus on domestic macro situations.

"The necessity to inject more liquidity or cut the amount of cash banks must set aside as reserves is not huge now," Xia said.

She expects market rates and yield on China's government bonds to mildly rise in the remainder of this year, and the yuan to trade at 6.9 per dollar at end-December.

The PBOC has adopted a cautious approach to cash offerings this month due to ample liquidity conditions in the financial system. And a further widening in monetary policy stance with the United States could risk capital outflows and yuan depreciation.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said domestic factors including COVID-19 developments have become more important driver for the market.

"In the rest of this year, the headwinds of COVID spread and the property market rout are likely to keep the CNY under pressure," Cheung said, expecting a steady yuan with downside bias.

The market barely reacted to a Financial Times report that China will help property developers by issuing 1 trillion yuan in loans for stalled developments.

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7411

6.7731

0.47%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7473

6.76

0.19%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.09%

Spot change YTD

-5.81%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

22.66%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 106.287 106.452 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7454 0.03% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7007 0.60% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

