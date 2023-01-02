China's yuan touches 4-month high on optimism over economic recovery

SHANGHAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan hit a more than four-month high against the dollar on the first trading day of the year on Tuesday, underpinned by investor optimism that domestic economic recovery could set in earlier than expected.

Some people in Chinese cities have returned to regular activity this week and market participants have also gradually recovered from COVID infections and gone back to trading floors, currency traders said, noting trading activities were more active than at the end of last year.

The analysts noted that China could face another crucial reopening test in January-February when the traditional Lunar New Year travel rush will take place.

The week-long holiday starts on Jan. 21 this year.

A vast majority of investors and analysts had projected that China would not announce reopening of its border and the economy before the annual parliamentary gathering in March. But a sudden dismantling of its COVID prevention protocols in December has caused spikes in infections across the country.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at an over two-week high of 6.9475 per dollar, 171 pips or 0.25% firmer than the previous fix of 6.9646.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9200 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.8785, the strongest since Aug. 26, 2022. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.8795, 205 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 touched a more than four-month high before trading at 6.882 per dollar by midday.

Currency traders said the economic rebound hopes had helped offset the downbeat December economic indicators, including factory activity data.

They also noted that seasonal demand for the local currency was lending some support as companies usually have to convert their FX receipts into the Chinese yuan for various payments for orders and bonus handouts ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

The yuan market at 0345 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9475

6.9646

0.25%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.8795

6.9

0.30%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.98%

Spot change YTD

0.30%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

20.31%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 103.528 103.522 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.882 -0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7175 3.42% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.