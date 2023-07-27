China's yuan touches 2-week high after Fed rate decision

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened to a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday, underpinned by broad weakness in the greenback in global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision signalled a possible end to the rate tightening cycle.

The dollar =USD was on the back foot after the Fed's 25bps rate hike, which benefited other major currencies, including the Chinese yuan. FRX/

"Investors took a relief as the scope for further Fed-PBOC monetary divergence appears limited," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

"Additionally, the recent Politburo meeting has fuelled hopes for stimulus package."

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1265 per dollar, 30 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1295.

The central bank continued a weeks-long trend of setting the official midpoint firmer than market projections, seen by investors as a sign of authorities' growing discomfort weakness.

Thursday's official guidance was 203 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 7.1468.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1345 per dollar and strengthened to a high of 7.1192, the strongest level since July 14. By midday, it was changing hands at 7.1314, 57 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

"The dollar's movements should continue to guide the yuan in the near term," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding markets will also closely gauge details of China's stimulus measures to support the economy.

China's top leaders pledged on Monday to step up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery, focusing on boosting domestic demand, signalling more stimulus steps.

"The July Politburo has historically been the platform for the government to take stock of economic performance in the first half of the year, and recalibrate its policy settings vis-a-vis the second half of the year," said Carlos Casanova, senior economist for Asia at UBP.

"We expect that additional measures will be announced in the months ahead. Specifically, we are monitoring the PBOC's balance sheet and can't exclude a 25 bp reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut in the third quarter of 2023."

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 100.847 from the previous close of 100.887, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1303 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1265

7.1295

0.04%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1314

7.1371

0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.07%

Spot change YTD

-3.24%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.06%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Dollar index 100.847 100.887 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1303 0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.915 3.06% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

