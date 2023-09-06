China's yuan touches 10-month low before paring some losses as state banks step in

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan fell to a 10-month low against a buoyant dollar before paring some losses on Wednesday, as state banks stepped in to offer support to prevent the local currency from sinking further.

Sources told Reuters that major state-owned banks were seen mopping up yuan liquidity in the offshore foreign exchange market and actively selling dollars onshore in early trades, in a bid to slow the pace of yuan declines.

State banks often act on behalf of China's central bank in the foreign exchange market, but they could also trade on their own behalf or execute clients' orders.

And, the central bank continued its months-long trend to set daily yuan midpoint fixing at firmer-than-expected levels to stem weakness.

On Wednesday, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1969 per dollar, 186 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.1783.

Wednesday's fixing, the weakest in two weeks, came in much stronger than market had projected. And it was 1,128 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.3097, recording the second largest estimate deviation during current round of yuan depreciation.

"With PBOC defending the yuan quite aggressively, we still think risk reward may not favour the yuan at this point," Maybank analysts said in a note.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.3169 per dollar and weakened to a low of 7.3248, the softest level since Nov. 1 last year, and was closing in on last year's trough of 7.3280, a level that had not been seen since the Global Financial Crisis.

It was changing hands at 7.3107 by midday, 89 pips softer than the previous late session close.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 followed the weakening trend to hit a low of 7.3278 per dollar in early Asian trade, the weakest since Aug. 21. It was trading at 7.3133 around midday.

The yuan weakness reflected broad dollar strength in global markets, currency traders said, with the greenback =USD perched near a six-month peak as jitters over global growth dragged on risk sentiment. FRX/

"With exports weak, domestic consumption sluggish and inflation negative, we do not think that policymakers are particularly averse to a weaker currency, as long as it is gradual," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

"Taken together, we think that current conditions support a weaker currency, although at a pace that is likely to be moderated by the PBOC."

Markets will closely monitor trade data due on Thursday and inflation data later this week for more clues on the health of the world's second largest economy.

The yuan market at 0403 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1969

7.1783

-0.26%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.3107

7.3018

-0.12%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.58%

Spot change YTD

-5.62%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

13.21%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 104.709 104.807 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.3133 -0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1135 1.17% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

