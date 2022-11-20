China's yuan touches 10-day low as COVID-19 numbers hurt sentiment

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased to a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday, as worsening COVID-19 infection numbers across the country and fresh mobility restrictions dented market sentiment.

Official data showed that China had 27,095 new COVID infections on Nov. 20, the most in more than seven months.

Beijing's most populous district urged residents to stay at home on Monday, extending a request from the weekend as the city's COVID-19 case numbers rose. Many businesses in the district were shut and schools shifted classes online.

While an easing of pandemic-control measures had been a positive development, the near-term challenge was containing rising case numbers, Lin Li, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank, wrote in a note to clients.

COVID disruptions were among key factors weighing on the health of the world's second largest economy, which fundamentally affects the currency, traders said.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a 10-day low of 7.1256 per dollar, 165 pips or 0.23% weaker than the previous fix, 7.1091.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1451 per dollar and weakened to a low of 7.1708, the softest level since Nov. 11. By midday, it was changing hands at 7.1616, 456 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said the market had become cautious due to recent domestic COVID developments, while future interest rate rises by Federal Reserve are back in focus, supporting the dollar.

"Markets will also closely monitor U.S. economic data to gauge the Fed's tightening trajectory and the dollar's movements," said a trader at a foreign bank.

Investors will be keenly interested in minutes from the Fed's November meeting due to be released on Wednesday, which could shed light on how far officials ultimately expect to raise interest rates. FRX/

Around midday, the global dollar index .DXY had risen to 107.254 from the previous close of 106.93, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1666 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0304 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1256

7.1091

-0.23%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1616

7.116

-0.64%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.51%

Spot change YTD

-11.26%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.57%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 107.254 106.93 0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1666 -0.07% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.997 1.84% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

