China's yuan surges, shares jump on trade deal reports

By Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan jumped to a 4-1/2 month high against the U.S. dollar and Chinese shares rallied on Friday after reports that the United States and China agreed to reduce existing tariffs and delay new ones set to take effect this weekend.

The United States has reached a "phase one" trade deal in principle with China, a source briefed on talks between the two nations told Reuters on Thursday, adding that a statement from the White House was expected soon.

After opening at 6.9595 per dollar on Friday morning, the onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened as much as 1.02% from its late-night close to 6.9570 per dollar, its firmest since Aug. 2.

It was trading at 6.9703 per dollar around 0401 GMT, 0.82% stronger than Thursday's close.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 firmed to 6.9247 per dollar overnight, its strongest level since Aug. 1. It traded at 6.9635 as of 0401 GMT.

A trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said the positive trade news overnight surprised a market that had expected no deal or additional tariffs by the end of this year.

But a second trader a Chinese bank said that corporate clients barely reacted, and year-end demand for dollars from some corporates limited the yuan's gains.

The yuan's jump saw it breach the psychologically critical 7-per-dollar mark. China let its currency weaken past that level in early August for the first time in more than a decade, in a move widely interpreted as a sign that Beijing might be willing to tolerate a weaker currency to counteract the negative impact of the trade war with the United States.

The reports of a trade deal helped to dispel the recent gloom in equity markets amid tensions over U.S. bills on Hong Kong and Xinjiang, said Luo Kun, an analyst with Fortune Securities.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was 1.24% higher at the midday break, putting it on course for its strongest daily gain since early September.

Blue-chip shares .CSI300 added 1.38%, led by gains in securities .CSI399707 and transport .CSI000957 firms, and shares on the smaller Shenzhen bourse .SZSC added 1.02%.

A Sino-U.S. trade deal would be a good foundation for markets, as exports remain a key driver for China's economy at a time when consumption and investment are not that stable, Luo said.

Foreign investors are on track to be net purchasers of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong markets for the 22th straight session, the longest buying stretch in 2019, according to HKEX.

Northbound inflows via the Stock Connect have topped 300 billion yuan ($42.62 billion) so far this year.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI was 2.06% higher at the midday break, set for its best day since Oct. 11, and the China Enterprises Index .HSCE added 1.70%.

The Hong Kong Dollar HKD=D3 was on course for its best week since September 2018, independent of the trade deal headlines, as bets against the currency unwound on Wednesday and Thursday. There was also seasonal year-end cash shortage supporting the Hong Kong dollar. The currency is pegged to a tight range to the U.S. Dollar. Chinese treasury futures moved lower on the bullish market mood. Benchmark 10-year futures for March delivery CFTH0, the most-traded contract, were 0.11% lower at 97.860.

($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Luoyan Liu and Noah Sin in Hong Kong; Editing by Lincoln Feast & Simon Cameron-Moore)

