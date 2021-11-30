China's yuan strikes six-month high vs dollar

Contributors
midday Reuters
the yuan was changing hands at Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

China's yuan advanced to a six-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, aided by strong corporate demand as the dollar lost some of its overnight strength against other major currencies.

Traders said corporate dollar selling remained the key force driving the yuan higher on Wednesday morning and was likely to continue in the remainder of this year.

Chinese companies usually have higher demand for the yuan in the year-end and towards the Lunar New Year holiday in January due to various upcoming payments.

Some analysts said the yuan had room to make further gains, and they expected the authorities to do little to curb the currency's strength for now.

"Strong exports will keep the yuan resilient," said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB.

"Even with expectations of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, we see room for modest declines in USD/CNY to trade to 6.30 by end-2022," she said.

Yuan's trade-weighted value against a basket of major currencies .CFSCNYI stood at 102.71 on Wednesday, and was up 8.29% year-to-date, according to Reuters calculation based on official data.

By midday, the broad dollar index =USD traded at 95.959, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3648 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3693

6.3794

0.16%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3625

6.3648

0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.11%

Spot change YTD

2.61%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.08%

Key indexes:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index

102.19

102.17

0.0

Dollar index

95.959

95.971

0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument

Current

Difference from onshore

Offshore spot yuan CNH= *

6.3648

-0.04%

Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= **

6.5357

-2.55%

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters