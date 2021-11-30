China's yuan strikes six-month high vs dollar

Traders said corporate dollar selling remained the key force driving the yuan higher on Wednesday morning and was likely to continue in the remainder of this year.

Chinese companies usually have higher demand for the yuan in the year-end and towards the Lunar New Year holiday in January due to various upcoming payments.

Some analysts said the yuan had room to make further gains, and they expected the authorities to do little to curb the currency's strength for now.

"Strong exports will keep the yuan resilient," said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB.

"Even with expectations of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, we see room for modest declines in USD/CNY to trade to 6.30 by end-2022," she said.

Yuan's trade-weighted value against a basket of major currencies .CFSCNYI stood at 102.71 on Wednesday, and was up 8.29% year-to-date, according to Reuters calculation based on official data.

By midday, the broad dollar index =USD traded at 95.959, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3648 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3693

6.3794

0.16%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3625

6.3648

0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.11%

Spot change YTD

2.61%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.08%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.19 102.17 0.0 Dollar index 95.959 95.971 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3648 -0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.5357 -2.55% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

