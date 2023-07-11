China's yuan strengthens past key level on property support steps

Updates prices, adds comments

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan jumped to over two-week highs on Tuesday, breaching a key threshold, after the central bank continued to set a firmer-than-expected midpoint fixing, while extended policy support for the troubled property sector also buoyed sentiment.

The Chinese currency, in both onshore CNY=CFXS and offshore CNH=D3 trade, strengthened past the psychologically important 7.2 per dollar level.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 followed suit and strengthened to a high of 7.1950, the strongest level since June 26. It last traded at 7.2020.

The strong rally comes as China's central bank on Monday extended a rescue package to shore up the real estate sector, which is struggling to gain traction despite a range of measures aimed at easing a liquidity crunch that has plagued it since mid-2020.

The move "could be a signal that more property easing is coming," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie.

"Looking ahead, we expect to see more easing on the demand side, such as lowering the down-payment ratio and easing purchase restrictions."

Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said he's expecting some form of fiscal stimulus, after the central bank lowered key policy rates in June.

Separately, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a new three-week high of 7.1886 per dollar, 40 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1926.

The official guidance rate also continued to be set much stronger than market projections, traders and analysts said, which they see as a sign of Beijing's increasing discomfort with recent yuan weakness.

Tuesday's official midpoint was 291 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 7.2177.

Traders and analysts said their attention will be on upcoming economic data to gauge the health of the broader economy, which remains the key to determine the yuan's value.

"Exports are expected to decline for the second straight month amid soft external demand while imports should continue contraction," pointing to insufficient domestic consumption, said Lin Li, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank.

Over the near term, weak economic data along with widening interest rate differentials over the U.S will continue to weigh on yuan sentiment, she said.

Li expects the central bank to roll out more policy measures to dampen yuan depreciation expectations.

China is due to release June trade and credit lending data this week.

A Reuters survey showed that China's new yuan loans were expected to have risen further in June after nearly doubling in May, as the central bank kept policy accommodative to bolster a faltering economic recovery.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

