China's yuan strengthens as a set of strong economic data boosts sentiment

SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The yuan strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, after China released better-than-expected economic data, suggesting the economy is stabilising and boosting investor confidence.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9% in July-September from the year earlier, beating the Reuters poll estimate of 4.4%, potentially giving enough momentum for the economy to hit Beijing's full-year growth target.

Meanwhile, industrial production and retail sales data both rose in September and beat investor expectations.

Having opened at opened at 7.3132 per dollar, spot yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened as much as 0.35% to 7.2905 per dollar after the data release, before giving up some gains.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1795 per U.S. dollar, almost flat against the previous fix of 7.1796.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.3074 per dollar.

The better-than-expected data shows that stimulus measures were helping the economy's recovery, and more policy support was likely as authorities seek to meet the 5% GDP growth target, UBS analysts said.

The Chinese currency has lost about 5.5% against the dollar so far this year, pressured by a firming U.S. dollar, a weak economy, and a widening yield gap between China and the United States.

"The PBoC continues defending FX weakness either via lower fixing rates, tighter funding, or outright spot intervention. I expect it to continue finding ways to stimulate and support the economy, even if data confirms a bottom is in," said Kunal Murdia, Asia emerging markets trader at Citi.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 106.18 from the previous close of 106.25.

The yuan market at 0247 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1795

7.1796

0.00%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.3015

7.316

0.20%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.70%

Spot change YTD

-5.50%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

13.35%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 106.18 106.25 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.3074 -0.08% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.129 0.71% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.