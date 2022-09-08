China's yuan stems losses as PBOC signals discomfort with declines

Updates domestic closing price

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Thursday finished the domestic trading session higher for the first time in a week, as the central bank signaled unease about the currency's recent sharp declines toward the critical 7 per dollar level by setting a stronger-than-expected fixing.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS finished the domestic session at 6.9639 per dollar as of 0830 GMT, 13 pips firmer than the previous late night close of 6.9652, booking the first such close since Sept. 1.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the first strengthening midpoint rate CNY=PBOC in five days at 6.9148 per dollar, 12 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.9160.

The guidance was higher than market expectations for the 12th straight trading day, despite huge declines in the spot rate a day earlier, traders said. It was also 56 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 6.9204.

"The PBOC is not comfortable with one-way depreciatory expectations, even if they are comfortable with some yuan weakness," Carlos Casanova, senior economist for Asia at Union Bancaire Privée (UBP), wrote in a note.

"We can't exclude the possibility of additional macroprudential measures, including a stronger strengthening bias in the counter-cyclical adjustment mechanism."

Casanova expects the yuan to hit the key 7 mark by the year-end and sees chances for further weakening in 2023.

The yuan has lost over 3% to the dollar since mid-August, pressured by a buoyant dollar and a domestic economic slowdown.

"Policymakers have taken some modest steps to support the yuan but ... the impact is likely to be negligible as long as the monetary policy divergence with the U.S. remains in play," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Earlier this week, the central bank said it would cut the amount of foreign exchange that financial institutions must hold as reserves to slow the yuan's recent depreciation.

The yuan is not the only victim. Recent broad dollar strength driven by a hawkish Federal Reserve has pressured non-dollar currencies. In the region, the yen JPY=EBS has touched a 24-year low against the greenback this week. FRX/

Some traders said investors will pay close attention to comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the session for more clues on the U.S. central bank's tightening trajectory.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

