China's yuan steady with markets focused on the Bank of Japan

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan held steady against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, with market attention diverted by the Bank of Japan's historic decision to end negative rates and an upcoming Federal Reserve policy decision.

The Bank of Japan's decision marks a landmark shift away from its huge stimulus programme and represents Japan's first interest rate hike since 2007.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is expected to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).

The dollar index .DXY climbed to a two-week high of 103.668 on Tuesday, putting pressure on both the yuan and the yen despite anticipation that the BOJ would end negative rates.

"Statistically we found that the 3-month USD/CNH and USD/JPY correlation has been running high again, with the USD rebound exerting depreciation pressure on both CNH and JPY," wrote Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0985 per U.S. dollar, 42 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.0943.

The midpoint rate was 1,071 pips stronger than a Reuters estimate.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1950 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1983 at midday, only 3 pips stronger than the previous late session close and 1.41% away from the midpoint. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

Cheung said the PBOC may have drawn a line in the sand to defend spot yuan from breaking 7.2.

Offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 80 pips weaker than onshore spot at 7.2063 per dollar.

Market attention is set to turn to a Fed policy decision on Wednesday that could provide clues on how soon the central bank might commence rate cuts.

The yuan market at 0324 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0985

7.0943

-0.06%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1983

7.1986

0.00%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.41%

Spot change YTD

-1.40%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

14.98%

Key indexes:

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 103.588 103.432 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2063 -0.11% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.993 1.51% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

