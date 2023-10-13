China's yuan steady, but U.S. and China prices data point to diverging rate paths

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The yuan was steady against the dollar on Friday despite U.S. inflation data reinforcing expectations U.S. rates will stay higher for longer, and weak Chinese prices data fuelling speculation for rate cuts by the People's Bank of China.

Prior to market open, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC flat at 7.1775 per dollar, reflecting official desire to limit the yuan's fall.

At midday, spot yuan CNY=CFXS was trading around 7.30 per dollar, having opened at 7.3027, and was little changed from the previous late session close.

But "the PBOC's FX policy may very well be loosened later, if incoming data fails to stabilise and if more monetary easing is deemed necessary."

In addition, "the strengthening of the USD is taking a breather in October thus far but we think this relief may be temporary," HSBC said.

The dollar index CNY=CFXS was steady on Friday, after jumping 0.8% the previous session, following data showing U.S. consumer prices rosed more than anticipated in September, strengthening bets on higher rates.

In contrast, data showed on Friday that China's consumer prices were flat in September, while factory-gate prices shrank at slower pace, indicating deflationary pressures persist in the economy.

ANZ expects the PBOC to cut policy rates in every quarter from now on, citing lacklustre domestic demand and a deepening property crisis.

A widening gap between U.S. and China interest rates will add depreciation pressure on the yuan.

In an attempt to stamp out illegal cross-border investment, China's securities regulators urged domestic brokerages and their overseas units to make sure they do not take on new mainland clients for offshore trading.

The yuan market at 3:28AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

Divergence from midpoint*

Spot change YTD

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Dollar index *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

