China's yuan steady as Fed maintains 2024 policy easing path

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan held steady against a broadly weaker dollar on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve indicated that it still expects to cut U.S. interest rates three times this year despite projecting slightly slower progress on inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday recent high inflation readings had not changed the underlying "story" of slowly easing price pressures in the United States.

Fed's statement was viewed as slightly dovish as markets had braced for the possibility that policymakers could trim the number of projected rate cuts this year. That sent the dollar index .DXY down from a high of 104.149 on Wednesday to last fetch 103.212, lowest level in a week.

"Part of the reason for USDCNH to come off gently is the fact that USDCNY has been within a tight grip of the central bank via the daily central parity fix. While that limits the upside for the USDCNY, it also limits the potential for decline," said Maybank analysts.

Overall, Beijing's currency concerns should have eased with the U.S. dollar at current levels, said analysts at Citi.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.0942 per U.S. dollar, 26 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.0968.

Thursday's midpoint was 850 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate of 7.1792.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1920 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1979 at midday, 12 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 firmed overnight and was 111 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.209 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0239 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0942

7.0968

0.04%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1979

7.1967

-0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.46%

Spot change YTD

-1.39%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

14.98%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 103.212 103.839 -0.6 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.209 -0.15% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.992 1.46% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

