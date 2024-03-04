China's yuan steady as Beijing sets 2024 GDP target

SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan held steady against the dollar on Tuesday after the government set an economic growth target of 5% for 2024, as expected, and investors awaited more policy details from this week's annual parliament session.

Reactions in the yuan have been muted, while yields on China's 10-year government bonds CN230026= dropped more than 1 basis point after the release.

The National People's Congress (NPC), kicked off its annual session on Tuesday, with plans to contain the 2024 fiscal budget deficit at 3% of gross domestic product (GDP).

"If the GDP target is left unchanged at around 5%, it could support equity inflows and the yuan as such a target would require more stimulus," said Chang Wei Liang, FX and credit strategist at DBS.

Still, traders and investors are awaiting more policy details during the annual session.

"Our offshore trader is watching China's industrial strategy and its impact on trade partners, suggesting to stay short the offshore yuan," analysts at Citi wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, China's services activity grew at a slower pace in February, with business confidence moderating for the second month and firms trimming staff for the first time since November, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1027 per U.S. dollar, 7 pips weaker than the previous fix 7.102.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1950 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1977 at midday, only 9 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

UBS analysts said offshore investors should consider hedging the yuan FX exposure amid increased allocation to China's onshore shares, citing reasons such as an overpriced yuan and a widening yield differential between China and the U.S.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 103.868 from the previous close of 103.832.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 108 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.2085 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0233 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1027

7.102

-0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1977

7.1986

0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.34%

Spot change YTD

-1.39%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

14.99%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 103.868 103.832 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2085 -0.15% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0025 1.43% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

