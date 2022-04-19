China's yuan softens as dollar rises to two-year highs

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Tuesday as expectations of steep rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted the dollar, but moderating expectations for aggressive loosening by China's central bank kept losses in check.

"We're still digesting expectations for further rate hikes by the Fed. The situation for the yuan will only improve when these expectations ease. The dollar still has room to strengthen," said a trader at a foreign bank.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, touched new two-year highs on Tuesday, and was last at 100.935, as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR hovered near their highest since late 2018

Despite the dollar's strength, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint rate CNY=PBOC slightly firmer at 6.372 per dollar before the market opened, from 6.3763 on Monday.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3700 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3719 at midday, 53 pips weaker than Monday's late close.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 softened to 6.3818 per dollar from a close of 6.3799.

Narrowing spreads between Chinese and U.S. yields have weighed on the yuan this year as differing economic outlooks have prompted increasingly divergent monetary policy outlooks for the two countries' central banks.

The 10-year China-U.S. spread US10CN10=RR is presently inverted, with the U.S. 10-year yield 0.35 basis points higher than its Chinese equivalent.

On Monday, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said inflation is "far too high" as he called for increasing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, China remains on a loosening path. To support the economy, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced on Friday a cut to the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.

But analysts have scaled back their forecasts for aggressive loosening by the PBOC, because the cut in the reserve requirement ratio was smaller than expected.

Analysts at Maybank said there had been signs of capital outflows in recent weeks, with foreign investors in March cutting holdings of Chinese government bonds at the fastest rate since 2015.

"Lingering growth concerns in light of COVID restrictions could continue to weigh on the yuan as well but (the) PBOC's preference for prudence, (and the) potential for USD to peak could keep the yuan relatively stable," they said.

The yuan market at 4:10AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.372

6.3763

0.07%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3719

6.3666

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.00%

Spot change YTD

-0.27%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

29.89%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 105.44 105.33 0.1 Dollar index 100.935 100.781 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3818 -0.16% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4578 -1.33% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang) ((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.