China's yuan slips to November 2020 lows against dollar

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened sharply in morning trade on Friday, with both the onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS and its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 slipping to their softest levels against the dollar since Nov. 4, 2020.

Onshore yuan weakened to a low of 6.69 per dollar, and the offshore yuan slipped to 6.7250 per dollar.

