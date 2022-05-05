China's yuan slips to November 2020 lows against dollar

China's yuan weakened sharply in morning trade on Friday, with both the onshore spot yuan and its offshore counterpart slipping to their softest levels against the dollar since Nov. 4, 2020.

Onshore yuan weakened to a low of 6.69 per dollar, and the offshore yuan slipped to 6.7250 per dollar.

