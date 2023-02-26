China's yuan slips to 2-month low, market focus turns to key 7 mark

SHANGHAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped to a two-month low against the dollar on Monday, pressured by contrasting U.S.-China economic fortunes and market expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to hike interest rates even more for longer.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9572 per dollar, 630 pips or 0.9% weaker than the previous fix of 6.8942.

The lower official guidance, the softest since Dec. 30 and the biggest one-day weakening in percentage terms since May, pressured the spot market.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9590 per dollar and weakened to 6.9734 by midday, 104 pips softer than the previous late session close, and the weakest level since Dec. 29, 2022.

Currency traders said the market is now eyeing the psychologically critical 7 per dollar level as the next target, with the risk that a breach of the mark could stoke expectations of sharp yuan depreciation as well as capital outflows.

"In near term, we see USD/CNY continue to track the dollar's (movements), with geopolitical tensions keeping volatility high as there was no sign of cooling China-U.S. tensions," said Lin Li, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank.

Investors will also closely monitor the February manufacturing data due on Wednesday for more clues on the pace of China's economic recovery since Beijing reopened its borders and ditched its rigorous anti-COVID rules in December.

Some currency traders said they will shift their attention to the upcoming annual parliamentary gatherings for key growth targets for this year.

"We expect the meeting to set the GDP growth target at 'around 5%' with supportive macro policies ... Restoring confidence, innovation, and self-reliance in supply chain will be the key policy focus," said Wang Tao, head of Asia economic research at UBS.

Wang expects a reduction to banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and a marginal cut to the lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR), but ruled out a policy rate cut.

Separately, the central bank reiterated in its quarterly monetary policy implementation report that it will focus on supporting domestic demand and stabilising economic growth.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 105.253 from the previous close of 105.214, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.9866 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 6.8082 per dollar, implying a 2.62% appreciation within 12 months.

The yuan market at 0347 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9572

6.8942

-0.91%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9734

6.963

-0.15%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.23%

Spot change YTD

-1.05%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.69%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Dollar index 105.253 105.214 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9866 -0.19% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.8175 2.05% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

