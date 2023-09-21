China's yuan slips past key threshold after Fed's hawkish rate pause

Corrects the starting date of the National Day holiday in paragraph 10

SHANGHAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped to a more than one-week low against a strengthening dollar and breached a key threshold on Thursday, pressured by a higher-for-longer signal on interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday but stiffened a hawkish monetary policy stance that its officials increasingly believe can succeed in lowering inflation without wrecking the economy or leading to large job losses.

The Fed's messaging underpinned the dollar and pressured other currencies, including the yuan, at a time China remains an outlier among global central banks having loosened monetary policy to shore up a stalling economic recovery.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1730 per dollar, 2 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1732.

Thursday's official guidance, which was the strongest since Aug. 14, capped the yuan's downside limit at 7.3165 for the session.

The firmer midpoint drove the yuan's value against its major trading partners .CFSCNYI to 98.78, the highest level since May 29. It has now recouped all of its losses made earlier this year and is up 0.11% year-to-date.

The rising basket index comes as the central bank continued its months-long trend of setting official midpoint fixing at firmer-than-expected levels, with traders and analysts interpreting it as an official attempt to rein in yuan weakness.

Thursday's guidance fix was 1,322 points stronger than Reuters estimate of 7.3052, and was the largest deviation from market projections on record.

"By countering the dollar strength, the yuan actually appreciated against non-USD currencies, extending the gains in simulated (yuan) basket index," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

"Overall, we expect the PBOC to cap the USD/CNY spot below 7.3 handle to anchor yuan expectation before the National Holiday," said Cheung, referring to the week-long holidays starting Sept. 29.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.3000 per dollar and quickly weakened past the psychologically important level before changing hands at 7.3002 at midday, 112 pips softer than the previous late session close.

"The yuan is likely to trade sideways for the time being," said a trader at a Chinese bank, adding that the yield gap between China and the United States is expected to stay wide which makes it hard to support the Chinese currency.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 105.546 from the previous close of 105.157, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.309 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0354 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.173

7.1732

0.00%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.3002

7.289

-0.15%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.77%

Spot change YTD

-5.48%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

13.37%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 105.546 105.157 0.4 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.309 -0.12% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.124 0.69% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

