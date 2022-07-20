China's yuan slips on corporate dollar demand and COVID disruptions

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan fell on Wednesday, as some investors took advantage and stocked up on an easing dollar, while a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the country dented sentiment.

Traders said recent COVID-19 flare-ups clouded prospects for an economic recovery and weighed on the yuan, after China reported 1,012 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, the first time that cases have breached 1,000 since May 20.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7465 per dollar prior to market opening, 14 pips weaker than the previous fix 6.7451.

In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7400 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7468 at midday, 43 pips weaker from the previous late session close.

Traders said corporate demand for the greenback was heavy but the yuan's losses were limited as policymakers have pledged to support the economic recovery from COVID-19 shocks.

Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday the recovery in the Chinese economy from a recent bout of weakness is not yet firmly established and "painstaking" efforts are needed to stabilise overall economic performance, according to state media.

China will keep macro policies consistent and targeted, and strive for relatively good results in economic development for the whole year, Li said.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 106.516 from the previous close of 106.682. The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.7491 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0444 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7465

6.7451

-0.02%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7468

6.7425

-0.06%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.00%

Spot change YTD

-5.81%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

22.67%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 106.516 106.682 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7491 -0.03% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7029 0.65% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

