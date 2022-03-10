China's yuan slips, market focus on Fed, PBOC next week

SHANGHAI, March 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped against the dollar on Friday and looked set to book a second straight weekly loss, after a strong U.S. inflation report cemented expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise rates this month and through the rest of the year.

Some traders and analysts said market sentiment was also hurt after U.S.-listed Chinese stocks tumbled overnight following the naming of the first Chinese firms to be potentially de-listed, noting the move raises risks of capital outflows.

The Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH dived more than 7%, while China's onshore CSI300 Index .CSI300 dropped over 2% in morning deals..SS

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3306 per dollar, 201 pips or 0.32% weaker than the previous fix 6.3105.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3260 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3249 at midday, 31 pips softer than the previous late session close.

Traders said the weakness in the Chinese currency reflected broad strength in the dollar after data on Thursday showed that U.S. consumer prices surged 7.9% year-over-year in February, in the largest annual increase in 40 years.

A trader at a Chinese bank said the U.S. inflation data should reaffirm the view the Fed will deliver the first interest rate hike since the pandemic at its policy meeting next week - and the focus is on whether the U.S. central bank turns even more hawkish given the surge in global prices.

"Under the threat of high inflation, markets will pay close attention to whether the Fed's stance would tilt more hawkish," economists at OCBC Wing Hang Bank said in a note.

Also on the radar is the PBOC's monetary policy stance.

China's central bank is poised to roll over a batch of 100 billion yuan ($15.81 billion) worth of policy loans next week. Citing analysts, the state-owned Shanghai Securities News flagged chances of a cut to the borrowing cost - a move that is in sharp contrast with the hawkish monetary policy stance at most major global central banks and could add to selling pressure on the yuan.

Separately, China doubled the daily floating range for the yuan against the Russian rouble in the interbank market to 10% from 5% from Friday.

Guan Tao, global chief economist at BOC International and a former senior official at the FX regulator, said the move to widen the yuan/rouble trading band could "better reflect the changes in the international FX markets".

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 98.505 from the previous close of 98.507, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3325 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3306

6.3105

-0.32%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3249

6.3218

-0.05%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.09%

Spot change YTD

0.48%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.86%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 106.32 106.15 0.2 Dollar index 98.505 98.507 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3325 -0.12% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.448 -1.82% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

